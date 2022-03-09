Cellphone Retailer's $1.1M Health Care Tax Challenge Tossed

By Theresa Schliep (March 9, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- A phone retailer's challenge to $1.1 million in penalties imposed for allegedly failing to offer employees health care coverage can't advance because it falls under a law blocking suits that restrain tax collection, a D.C. federal court said. The charge under Internal Revenue Code Section 4980H(a) constitutes a tax, rendering Optimal Wireless' suit challenging it prohibited by the Anti-Injunction Act, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said in an opinion Tuesday. While some parts of the tax code refer to the amount as merely an "assessable payment," others call it a tax, according to the opinion. The levy is consequently a tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS