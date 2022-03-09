Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Geothermal Plant Opponents Want 9th Circ. To Halt Project

By Morgan Conley (March 9, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- A tribe and an environmental group fighting federal approvals issued to a Nevada geothermal plant want the Ninth Circuit to forbid the project developer from working on the project while their lawsuit is pending, arguing there will be no relief to obtain if the project is built during the legal battle.

The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Center for Biological Diversity want the Ninth Circuit to revive and extend a 90-day preliminary injunction issued by a Nevada federal court in January. The Ninth Circuit lifted that injunction last month after agreeing with project developer Ormat Nevada Inc. that the court-imposed delay...

