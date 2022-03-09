Ex-Anthem Nurse Asks For Collective Cert. In Overtime Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 9, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A former nurse with health insurer Anthem has asked a federal judge to certify a Fair Labor Standards Act collective of salaried nurses who say they should have been paid overtime while conducting the company's medical necessity reviews in Georgia, dating back to November 2018. Deon Baker — a medical management nurse who worked for Anthem from 2015 to 2020 — filed suit Tuesday against the Indiana-based company last November, alleging that she and other nurses routinely worked over 40 hours during a workweek but were denied overtime compensation for the extra hours. Instead, she said, the company gave them a salary, did...

