CIM Group Provides $344M Loan For Atlanta Office Tower

By McCord Pagan (March 9, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- Real estate investor CIM Group announced on Wednesday that it provided a $343.8 million loan to help finance the purchase of Atlanta office building Bank of America Plaza by CP Group and HPS Investment Partners LLC. Proceeds from the transaction, which was announced on March 2 by CP Group without deal terms, will be used to help buy and lease the 55-story building, as well as improve aspects of the property such as the lobby, restrooms and elevators, CIM said in a statement. "We are proud to acquire one of Atlanta's most recognizable landmarks in Bank of America Plaza," CP Group...

