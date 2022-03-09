NHL Player's Creditors Say Team Change Can't Nix Ch. 11 Ask

By Ivan Moreno (March 9, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- Creditors of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane have told a California federal court his Chapter 7 bankruptcy should be converted to a creditor-controlled Chapter 11 plan even though his current team pays him far less than the San Jose Sharks did before cutting him in January for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols. South River Capital's filing Tuesday asked the court to undo a bankruptcy judge's order denying their conversion request and to reject Kane's argument that the creditors' appeal is moot because he changed teams. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stephen Johnson denied the conversion in April 2021, saying Kane's income is less certain...

