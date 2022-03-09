Industry Group Backs Railroads In Injury Suit At High Court

By Emily Brill (March 9, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- A group representing the largest U.S. railroads asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold the Seventh Circuit's finding that Union Pacific wasn't liable for a worker injury sustained on an idling train, saying the court correctly interpreted the meaning of "in use" in the Locomotive Inspection Act. The LIA, which holds railroads responsible for worker injuries suffered on unsafe trains, states that its protections only apply when a train is in use. The Seventh Circuit's holding that idling trains are not in use represents a reasonable interpretation of the act, the Association of American Railroads argued in its amicus...

