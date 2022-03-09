Astros Settle Season Ticket Holders' Sign-Stealing Suits

By Katie Buehler (March 9, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Houston Astros have settled three state court class actions filed by season ticket holders who claimed the team duped them into attending games during the team's sign-stealing scandal, according to court filings. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston issued an order Tuesday dismissing three consolidated appeals after the Astros and season ticket holders Adam Wallach, Roger Contreras and Kenneth Young notified the court in mid-February that they had reached a settlement agreement. The details of the settlement were not included in appellate or district court documents. Counsel for the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday....

