Cadwalader Helps With $98M Bank Of America New York Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (March 9, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- Bank of America has loaned $98 million to real estate firm Paramount Group for a pair of commercial condo units on Broadway in Manhattan with Cadwalader assisting on the matter, according to a mortgage document filed in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Bank of America NA is for one retail as well as one restaurant unit at 1600 Broadway, and records filed Wednesday indicate that Matthew Robertson, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based partner at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, worked on the deal. It wasn't immediately clear what role Robertson played, and Robertson and Bank of America couldn't be immediately...

