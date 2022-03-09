Toll Bros. Unit Sues Jersey City To Recoup $1.25M Payment

By Bill Wichert (March 9, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Toll Brothers affiliate has slammed Jersey City with a state lawsuit to recoup about $1.25 million it claims the municipality unlawfully demanded as part of a property tax exemption arrangement for a version of a redevelopment project that never materialized. More than 15 years after turning over those funds under a so-called prepayment agreement, plaintiff 126-142 Morgan Street Urban Renewal LLC asked the court in a suit filed Tuesday to invalidate that deal on the grounds that the state's Long Term Tax Exemption Law did not permit the city to require such an advance on annual payments in lieu of...

