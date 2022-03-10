Fla. Court Affirms Smoker's $26.75M Award

By Carolina Bolado (March 10, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Florida court on Wednesday affirmed a $26.75 million award to the children of a longtime smoker who died of lung cancer, pointing to a previous decision in which it found that smokers are not required to show reliance on a statement made by tobacco companies in order to prevail on fraudulent concealment and conspiracy claims. Florida's Second District Court of Appeal affirmed the award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA Inc., rejecting their arguments that Kevin and Christina Duignan, whose father Douglas Duignan died of cancer in 1992 at the age of 42, should have had to...

