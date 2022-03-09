Omnibus Spending Bill Carves Out $103B For DOT

By Linda Chiem (March 9, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation would see its budget bumped up to $103 billion under a fiscal 2022 omnibus appropriations bill that federal lawmakers released Wednesday, a measure that also frees billions in new highway, rail, transit and other funds to start flowing into projects outlined in November's infrastructure law. The bipartisan 2,700-page legislation proposes approximately $1.5 trillion in U.S. government spending for fiscal year 2022, which began in October, with lawmakers jousting to include $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine while excluding billions in additional pandemic-relief funds. The omnibus bill would provide a total of $102.9 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS