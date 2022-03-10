2nd Circ. Urged To Revive Suit After Judge's Stock Conflict

By Dean Seal (March 10, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- Investors accusing megabanks of conspiring to rig corporate bond prices have asked the Second Circuit to revive their case now that the New York federal judge who dismissed it has revealed that his wife owns stock in one of the defendants. The proposed class said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman used a faulty analysis last fall when he nixed antitrust litigation against Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and other big banks. But the judge has since disclosed that he should never have heard the case in the first place, since his wife owned stock in Bank of America....

