EPA Restores Calif.'s Power Over Vehicle Emissions

By Keith Goldberg (March 9, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday restored California's authority to set its own greenhouse gas emissions for cars and establish a zero-emissions vehicle program, reviving a Clean Air Act waiver that had been yanked by the Trump administration. The EPA said the Trump administration wrongly revoked the waiver allowing the Golden State to set standards that are stricter than federal requirements, and erroneously concluded that the CAA doesn't allow other states to adopt California's standards. The move, originally proposed nearly a year ago, comes just months after the EPA finalized tighter federal greenhouse gas, or GHG, standards for cars and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS