Motel 6 Parent Elevates GC To CLO, Promotes Legal VP

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 10, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- G6 Hospitality, the parent company of the Motel 6 chain, promoted Ama Romaine to chief legal officer this week and filled her vacated role from within, placing two women at the helm of the company's legal department, the company has confirmed. Romaine, who has been general counsel and chief compliance officer for the economy lodging company since July 2018, has been promoted to chief legal officer, and Farah Bhayani, the company's former vice president, legal and compliance, will take over Romaine's previous roles. Earlier this week, Romaine touted Bhayani's promotion on LinkedIn. "I am absolutely committed to lifting as I climb...

