Software Provider Beats Retiree Challenge To Pension Denial

By Patrick Hoff (March 9, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge tossed a suit Wednesday that accused American software and technology company NCR Corp. of illegally denying a retiree pension benefits, saying the former employee failed to show that the company was in charge of his retirement plan. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown ruled that Arthur Stanton did not demonstrate that NCR breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Stanton claimed he was told that years spent working for the company prior to 1969 would count toward his pension, but the court found that none of these alleged statements were made by anyone legally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS