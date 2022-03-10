GA Court Nixes Ports Authority Worker's Sovereign Immunity

By Jonathan Capriel (March 10, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia Ports Authority employee can't escape liability from a lawsuit accusing him of causing catastrophic head injuries to a longshoreman, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, finding the plaintiffs can sue if they target the government employee's personal assets. Joshua Miller argued he's protected by the same sovereign immunity to which that his employer is entitled. But the three-judge panel on Wednesday said nothing is stopping Matthew Williams, the injured dock worker, and Latoya Wiilaims, his wife, from suing Miller as an individual. "If the Williamses had intended to recover only from the Ports Authority, and not from Miller individually,...

