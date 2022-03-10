Bloomberg Privacy Ruling Reestablishes Balance In UK Law

By Lloyd Firth and Anna Gaudoin (March 10, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- In its Feb. 16 Bloomberg LP v ZXC,[1] decision, the U.K. Supreme Court unanimously held that a person under criminal investigation generally has a reasonable expectation of privacy prior to being charged. The decision has been widely reported in the British press as failing to strike the right balance between the press's right to freedom of expression and the individual's right to respect for private and family life, and as a serious threat to the future of investigative journalism.[2] This article situates the Supreme Court's judgment in its proper context and considers whether it would be more accurate to regard the...

