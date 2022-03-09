Pelosi Beats GOP House Trio's Suit Over Mask Fines

By Lauren Berg (March 9, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit brought by three GOP members of Congress against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for imposing fines against them for not wearing face coverings on the U.S. House floor last year, saying Pelosi is protected from litigation over legislative activities. In a 47-page order, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton granted the dismissal request by Pelosi, Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker and Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor, finding that they are immune to the complaint from Reps.Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., under the Constitution's speech or debate...

