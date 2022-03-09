USTelecom Slams 'Double Dipping' For Broadband Money

By Christopher Cole (March 9, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Broadband trade group USTelecom urged the federal government Wednesday to reject some broadband providers' efforts to engage in "double dipping" by trying to cover their utility pole attachment costs using two separate pools of federal funds. The organization posted a blog saying some winners of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund's reverse auction for federal money to deploy broadband are now pushing lawmakers and the Biden administration for infrastructure funds to pay for attachments to utility poles — a major cost of building out high-speed internet. USTelecom said those entities should not be able to win RDOF funds, which are awarded by...

