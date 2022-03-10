Immunotherapy Co. Must Pay NY Broker $2.5M Arb. Award

By Gina Kim (March 10, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has ordered an immunotherapy development company to pay $2.5 million to a brokerage firm that placed its securities with investor-customers in 2017, confirming a decision issued last year by a panel of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitrators, whom the judge said had jurisdiction over the dispute. U.S. District Judge Laura T. Swain held Wednesday that Marker Therapeutics owes roughly $2.4 million to New York-based brokerage investment firm Katalyst Securities, pursuant to an award issued last summer by a FINRA panel. Judge Swain refused to vacate the award at Marker's request, finding the FINRA panel had jurisdiction...

