'It's Hard To Feel Hopeful': Calif. Justices Snub Virus Row

By Shawn Rice (March 10, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Policyholder attorneys said they felt disheartened and disappointed as California's high court justices declined on Wednesday to review the first COVID-19 coverage ruling by a Golden State appellate court in a move that may impact several Ninth Circuit appeals that were stayed awaiting this outcome. Policyholder attorneys say the California Supreme Court's decision not to review an appellate court ruling against Inns by the Sea may affect whether the Ninth Circuit decides to hear four pending appeals in other COVID-19 coverage cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) The Ninth Circuit had taken four COVID-19 coverage cases — scheduled for March 14 oral...

