Foster Mother Abused Tribal Children, Natchez Nation Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 11, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Natchez Nation and two parents who are tribe members have sued a county social services department in California federal court, saying it violated their civil rights and federal law to assert control over one of their two children and allowed both children to be abused by a foster mother. In an 85-page complaint filed Wednesday, Amanda Turner and Ian Ebow claim that the Riverside County Department of Social Services never contacted them about the removal, placement or adoption of one of their two children. They say this denied them the opportunity to intervene on their children's behalf. In addition, they claim violations of...

