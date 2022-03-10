Groups Ask To Intervene In Washington State Benefits Suit

By Beverly Banks (March 10, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Service Employees International Union local and a retirement advocacy organization jointly asked a Washington federal judge to allow the groups to intervene as defendants in a proposed class action that says a new state benefits program is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In a motion filed Wednesday, SEIU Local 775 and Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action said the organizations are moving to intervene in a suit from businesses and workers challenging a Washington state benefits program that derives funds from workers' wages. The state legislature passed WA Cares in 2019, authorizing employers to deduct 58 cents...

