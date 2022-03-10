Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Link Regional Center's EB-5 Visa Challenges

By Max Jaeger (March 10, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge declined on Thursday to tie together a pair of lawsuits challenging aspects of the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program after the government argued the cases — one of which is closed — presented different issues and implicated different agencies.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said that Behring Regional Center LLC's 2020 lawsuit over Trump administration officials' authority to tweak the EB-5 program in 2019 was not related to its January lawsuit over how the program is being implemented after Congress let key portions lapse over the summer.

Judge Corley did not provide her reasoning in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!