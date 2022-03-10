2nd Minn. Contractor Charged With Local Gov't Bid-Rigging

By Bryan Koenig (March 10, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division announced charges Thursday against another Minnesota concrete contractor, nearly six months after his alleged co-conspirator pled guilty to rigging bids on concrete repair and construction contracts for local governments and school districts. A Minnesota federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Steven Dornsbach and his concrete repair and construction company, Kamida Inc., for allegedly agreeing with Clarence Olson (who cut a plea deal in late September) and an unnamed company to cheat on contract bids with two Minnesota municipalities and two school districts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. According to Wednesday's indictment, from September 2012...

