United Says Vaccine Policy Shift Moots Workers' Challenge

By Emily Brill (March 10, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- United Airlines urged the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to throw out an ongoing challenge to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying it is no longer requiring workers who skipped the shot for religious reasons to take unpaid leave. United's request arrives a month after the Fifth Circuit dealt it a loss in the case, ruling that the vaccine policy — which requires workers to get the shot or get placed on unpaid leave — was likely to harm unvaccinated employees, as workers were "being forced to choose either to contravene their religious convictions or to lose pay indefinitely." The Fifth Circuit was...

