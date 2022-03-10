Tribe Members' Sexual Abuse Claims Time-Barred, Judge Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 10, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge ruled that claims by five members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe against a former Indian Health Services pediatrician are time-barred, but gave them an opportunity to file an amended complaint against other IHS officials for allegedly concealing the pediatrician's past behavior. In a Wednesday ruling, Judge Kathryn C. Davis agreed with the federal government that the sexual abuse claim brought by five members of the Native American tribe against Dr. Stanley Weber at the IHS hospital in the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota was barred by the statute of limitations, granting its request...

