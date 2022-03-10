Mall Of America Says Ch. 11 Judge Can't OK Sears' Sublease

By Rick Archer (March 10, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- The owners of the Mall of America told a New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday that a dispute over whether a reorganized Sears had proposed an acceptable sublease for its former store in the mall has no ties to Sears' Chapter 11 case and is out of his jurisdiction. In a motion filed Wednesday, MOAC Mall Holdings LLC said a bankruptcy court order that Sears successor Transform Holdco meet a deadline for securing a new tenant for the space is no longer applicable, leaving the court no grounds to rule on whether the proposed sublease complies with the store's master lease....

