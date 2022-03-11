Investors Accuse Wrigley Heir Of Fraud Over Cannabis SPAC

By Sarah Jarvis (March 11, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- A trio of investors in cannabis operator Parallel have accused the company and its former CEO, heir of the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, of securities fraud for allegedly inducing the shareholders to invest amid a go-public combination with a blank-check company affiliated with record executive Scooter Braun that eventually failed. In a highly redacted complaint filed Tuesday in Florida federal court, TradeInvest Asset Management Co. (BVI) Ltd., First Ocean Enterprises SA and Techview Investments Ltd. alleged that William "Beau" Wrigley Jr. and Georgia-based Parallel "offered a litany of false and misleading statements and omissions" in 2021 before the shareholders funded an...

