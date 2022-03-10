Ford, Georgia Power Must Face Pipefitter's Asbestos Claims

By Mike Curley (March 10, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Thursday revived a pipefitter's claims against Ford Motor Co. and Georgia Power Co. in a suit alleging that he was exposed to asbestos while working in their facilities in the '70s and '80s, saying there are questions of fact as to whether the companies had superior knowledge about the dangers of asbestos when he worked on their sites. In the 46-page opinion, however, a three-judge panel of the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of Kevin Sinyard's similar claims against Piedmont Hospital Inc., finding that his direct employer at the time was equally aware of...

