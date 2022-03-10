Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Affirms Katy Perry's Win In 'Dark Horse' IP Dispute

By Tiffany Hu (March 10, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A rapper who claims Katy Perry copied his song to create her hit "Dark Horse" can't reinstate a $2.8 million verdict in his favor after the Ninth Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that the disputed portions of the song consist of "manifestly conventional" elements.

In a 26-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder's decision to wipe out a $2.8 million jury verdict awarded to Marcus Gray, who in 2014 accused Perry of ripping off his 2009 song "Joyful Noise." The judge had found that the disputed series of eight notes — known as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!