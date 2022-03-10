9th Circ. Affirms Katy Perry's Win In 'Dark Horse' IP Dispute

By Tiffany Hu (March 10, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A rapper who claims Katy Perry copied his song to create her hit "Dark Horse" can't reinstate a $2.8 million verdict in his favor after the Ninth Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that the disputed portions of the song consist of "manifestly conventional" elements. In a 26-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder's decision to wipe out a $2.8 million jury verdict awarded to Marcus Gray, who in 2014 accused Perry of ripping off his 2009 song "Joyful Noise." The judge had found that the disputed series of eight notes — known as the...

