Health Hires: Proskauer, Trilogy Health, Pillar Biosciences

By Adam Lidgett (March 11, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP has snapped up a former King & Spalding LLP health care pro, while Trilogy Health Services and Pillar Biosciences have added new legal leaders, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Proskauer Rose Vinay Kohli Vinay Kohli's addition to Proskauer Rose will build out the firm's bench in Los Angeles, according to a Thursday announcement. Kohli, who will work as a partner, has made a career out of guiding clients like health technology businesses, hospital systems and doctor groups, helping them on litigation and other matters, the firm said....

