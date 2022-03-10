2nd Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Genius Suit Against Google

By Jasmin Jackson (March 10, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday backed a lower court's decision to toss lyric generator Genius' suit against Google over allegedly stolen song transcriptions, affirming that copyright law snuffs out the lyric company's unfair competition claims. The three-judge panel said in a summary order that a New York federal judge rightfully dismissed Genius Media Group Inc.'s suit against Google LLC that claimed LyricFind was licensing song transcriptions to the search engine that were stolen from Genius' site. Genius had argued that Google and LyricFind's alleged content misuse was a violation of its terms and conditions, claiming that the companies were drawing away...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS