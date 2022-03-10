Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Genius Suit Against Google

By Jasmin Jackson (March 10, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday backed a lower court's decision to toss lyric generator Genius' suit against Google over allegedly stolen song transcriptions, affirming that copyright law snuffs out the lyric company's unfair competition claims.

The three-judge panel said in a summary order that a New York federal judge rightfully dismissed Genius Media Group Inc.'s suit against Google LLC that claimed LyricFind was licensing song transcriptions to the search engine that were stolen from Genius' site.

Genius had argued that Google and LyricFind's alleged content misuse was a violation of its terms and conditions, claiming that the companies were drawing away...

