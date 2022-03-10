Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Archegos-Tied Suits Merged

By Katryna Perera (March 10, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has consolidated six virtually identical putative class actions that variously accuse Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley of insider trading right before last year's collapse of Archegos Capital Management. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty consolidated six suits into three, and marked a remaining four as related. He said the four cases would be coordinated with the consolidated cases. The consolidated cases were merged based on the issuer of stock in each action. Two cases on behalf of purchasers of stock issued by Vipshop Holdings Ltd. were consolidated; two cases on behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock purchasers and...

