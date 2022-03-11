Helicopter Co. Can't Escape Crash Suit In Montana

By Jonathan Capriel (March 11, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- Aircraft manufacturer Kaman can't escape a lawsuit accusing it of defectively designing a helicopter that crashed and killed a pilot fighting a wildfire, a Montana federal judge has ruled, finding its business with one company in the state is enough to establish jurisdiction. Kaman Aerospace Corp. had argued that the district court shouldn't force it to face a wrongful death suit brought by the father of Thomas Duffy, the 40-year-old veteran pilot who died in a Kaman-built K-MAX, because the state is the wrong venue. The Connecticut-based company said it doesn't have employees in Montana nor does it advertise there. It...

