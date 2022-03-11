DuPoint Can't Shake Fla. Town's Foam Contamination Suit

By Gina Kim (March 11, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal judge ruled that a Florida city can pursue its lawsuit against DuPont and Corteva, which the city claimed were created as spinoffs to help its predecessor dodge liability for poisoning its groundwater with chemicals in a fire suppressant foam. In a 15-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation, denied Corteva Inc. and DuPont de Nemours Inc.'s motion to dismiss the suit for lack of personal jurisdiction. The city of Stuart's suit alleged the companies knew its firefighting foam had chemicals that could damage the environment and cause a public...

