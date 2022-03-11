Cigna, NFL Plan Attys Settle With Doctors Over Fees

By Clark Mindock (March 11, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Attorneys who represented Cigna and the NFL Player Insurance Plan have reached an out-of-court settlement over the fees they requested for defeating Employee Retirement Income Security Act violation claims, according to Texas federal court filings. The attorneys announced the settlement Thursday in a joint status report filed alongside the Chicago-based doctor group Advanced Physicians SC in the Northern District of Texas, though the status report didn't include details. Advanced Physicians had earlier sued over claims denials, but lost at summary judgment. The attorneys from Holland & Knight LLP, which represented Cigna Health Life Insurance Co., and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer &...

