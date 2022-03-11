Pakistan Can't Get $6B Award Suit Paused

By Caroline Simson (March 11, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- Pakistan has failed in its bid to keep on hold proceedings to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award issued to an Australian mining company while annulment proceedings are pending, after a D.C. federal judge expressed skepticism that the award would be overturned. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden noted in his decision that Pakistan has admitted that its chances of success in the ongoing annulment proceedings were less than 30%, making its hopes that the award will be nixed "only wishful thinking." That wasn't enough to keep the proceedings in his court on hold in the meantime, particularly since the dispute...

