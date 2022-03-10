CAA Snags Ex-Nike GC Hilary Krane As Chief Legal Officer

By Hailey Konnath (March 10, 2022, 10:30 PM EST) -- Creative Artists Agency said Thursday that Hilary Krane, Nike's former general counsel, will serve as its next chief legal officer, overseeing all the talent agency's corporate legal matters. Nike Inc. announced in January that Krane was planning to retire this year. She was at Nike for nearly 12 years, according to the company. Before her departure in February, she worked as its executive vice president and chief administrative officer on top of her general counsel title. In Thursday's announcement, CAA said Krane will manage legal matters related to the agency's business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and international expansion, among other things. She'll...

