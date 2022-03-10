US Senate Confirms María Pagán As WTO Envoy

By Lauren Berg (March 10, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran government lawyer María Pagán to serve as a deputy U.S. trade representative in Geneva and as envoy to the World Trade Organization. The Senate voted 80-19 to confirm Pagán, who brings more than 30 years of government trade experience. Nearly half of that has been at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, where she currently works as deputy general counsel. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been working without any of her top deputies since taking the role in March 2021. In a brief statement Thursday, Tai applauded Pagán's confirmation, saying "there is...

