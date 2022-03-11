MLS Settles Diversity Complaint Race Bias Suit With Ex-Exec

By Rachel Stone (March 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Major League Soccer reached a deal in New York federal court with a Black media executive to end her lawsuit alleging the company axed her role as punishment for calling attention to the league's treatment of Black employees and its need for diversity and inclusion training. Counsel for the league, as well as its deputy commissioner Gary Stevenson and president and chief administrative officer, JoAnn Neale, informed the court in a letter Thursday that the parties had resolved Karine Travieso's race discrimination and retaliation suit. Later that day, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman entered an order dismissing the case, with an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS