Ga. Judges Vacate Atty Fees Ruling In $43M Family Trust Row

By Rosie Manins (March 11, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Georgia trial court wrongly signed off on a $3 million attorney fee bill incurred by the former trustees of a $43 million furniture fortune as they defended accusations that they mishandled the trust and overpaid themselves, a state appeals court has held. A Georgia Court of Appeals panel on Thursday vacated a trial court ruling allowing the former trustees to get advance compensation for the attorney fees they're incurring as they defend allegations that they breached their fiduciary duty to beneficiaries of a trust tied to late furniture tycoon Sherwin Glass, who founded Farmers Furniture Co. The trial court wrongly...

