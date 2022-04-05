Virus Coverage Is 'Hard Sell' In 2nd Circ., Judge Says

By Shawn Rice (April 5, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge signaled to a restaurant that the court's existing precedent in COVID-19 coverage litigation doomed its appeal, saying it's a "hard sell" to persuade the panel that their colleagues "got this one wrong" when so many other U.S. courts "think they got it right." U.S. Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch spoke Tuesday on the difficulties facing the owner of Bruno's Ristorante Italiano in Howard Beach, New York, with getting a different outcome than the Second Circuit's ruling in 10012 Holdings Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd., which held there isn't coverage for shutdown orders. A successful appeal by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS