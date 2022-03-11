Balwani Wants Altered Theranos Pharma Reports Out Of Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (March 11, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani asked a California federal judge Friday to exclude evidence that ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes altered Theranos validation reports before sending them to investors, arguing that the evidence is highly prejudicial and there's no proof that Balwani knew Holmes added pharmaceutical logos to the reports. The arguments came during a pretrial hearing in San Jose before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila. The 56-year-old former Theranos chief operating officer faces criminal fraud and conspiracy charges alleging that he and Holmes defrauded patients and investors with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. Balwani's trial is expected to begin...

