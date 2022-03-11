Trial To Ask: Was Tenant Screener's Conduct Discriminatory?

By Emma Whitford (March 11, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- A bench trial starting Monday in Connecticut federal court will determine if a third-party company's conduct while screening tenants was racially discriminatory in violation of the Fair Housing Act, a claim that is typically leveled at individual housing providers. Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse, Hartford, Connecticut. The 2018 suit against CoreLogic Rental Property Solutions, which has since been spun off as SafeRent Solutions LLC and is no longer connected to CoreLogic, was filed by the Connecticut Fair Housing Center and Carmen Arroyo, mother and conservator of a young man who saw his rental application rejected in 2016 based on...

