Straight Path, IDT Trading Muddies Del. Class Suit Lead Pick

By Jeff Montgomery (March 11, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has temporarily put off certification of a stockholder class in a suit challenging a deal that released Straight Path Communications claims against its former parent, former CEO and controller, citing questions about potentially conflicted trading by affiliates of an investor seeking to lead the class. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III released the written decision days after telling attorneys for both sides during a related hearing that he would require an evidentiary hearing if The Arbitrage Fund still wants the class lead position. In the written decision, the vice chancellor cited "frankly troubling" but not disclosed details about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS