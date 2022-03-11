HGTV Latest To See Suit Over Data Sharing With Facebook

By Allison Grande (March 11, 2022, 10:19 PM EST) -- Television network HGTV has become the most recent company to be hit with a putative class action alleging that it surreptitiously gathers and shares with Facebook personal information from newsletter subscribers who watch videos on its website. In a complaint filed in New York federal court Friday, plaintiffs Crystal Carter, Susan Cifelli and Letitia Taylor accused Discovery Communications LLC, which owns and operates HGTV.com, of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by collecting and disclosing newsletter subscribers' personally identifiable information — including a record of every video clip they view — to Facebook without consent. The allegations echo those asserted in similar...

