9th Circ. Questions Mall Over Coverage For LA Fitness Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 11, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A panel of Ninth Circuit judges questioned the owner of a Southern California mall Monday on why exclusions in its policy with Travelers shouldn't bar coverage of an underlying suit LA Fitness brought against the owner over a pool closure. The owner of a Southern California mall wants the Ninth Circuit to revive its suit seeking coverage from Travelers for a case brought by LA Fitness over a pool that was closed due to roof damage at the shopping center. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) During a hearing, counsel for the San Carlos Village shopping center tried to revive the San Diego mall's...

