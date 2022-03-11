Funds Say Boeing's 737 Max Cover-Ups Caused Stock Losses

By Lauraann Wood (March 11, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A group of investment funds under Fred Alger Management LLC said in an Illinois state court suit that Boeing's fraud makes it liable for losses the funds claim they suffered once the public learned Boeing hid significant safety and regulatory issues with its 737 Max airplane. The 10 funds claimed on Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court that The Boeing Co. unlawfully inflated its common stock value by repeatedly assuring investors that its 737 Max plane was flight-safe and market-ready even though it knew significant defects in the jet's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System could cause the aircraft to crash. Even after...

