Logistics Co. Slips Investor Suit After Judge Takes 2nd Look

By Sarah Jarvis (March 14, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has vacated his previous order denying an early win to a logistics business in a former employee's $32 million proposed class action over diluted company shares, now finding that the ex-employee's suit is time-barred. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan had found in a June order that Michael McEvoy's amended complaint against the global freight management and supply chain logistics company CEVA Group PLC, Apollo Global Management LLC and Apollo Management VI LP could stand, and the judge opted to "constructively treat" the date of McEvoy's December 2018 amended complaint as Nov. 30, 2017. But in an amended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS